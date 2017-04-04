2017-2018 AAPOR Executive Council Elections

We would like to congratulate all of the winners of the 2017-2018 AAPOR Executive Council Election, including our very own David Dutwin and Jordon Peugh!
David Dutwin, Ph.D., has been elected Vice President/President-Elect;
Jordon Peugh has been elected Associate Secretary-Treasurer
The new Executive Council terms begin at the upcoming 72nd Annual Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana:
David Dutwin – Vice President/President-Elect
Jordon Peugh – Associate Secretary-Treasurer
Jennifer Agiesta – Communications Committee Associate Chair
Courtney Kennedy – Conference Committee Associate Chair
Matt Jans – Education Committee Associate Chair
Emily Geisen – Membership & Chapter Relations Committee Associate Chair
Stephanie Eckman – Standards Committee Associate Chair
David Wilson – Councilor-at-Large
We look forward to seeing you at the upcoming annual conference. This year’s theme is “Embracing Change and Diversity in Public Opinion and Social Science Research”. It signals AAPOR’s willingness to welcome the challenges and opportunities presented by a rapidly changing public opinion and research methodology landscape and an increasingly diverse population.