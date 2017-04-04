2017-2018 AAPOR Executive Council Elections

The new Executive Council terms begin at the upcoming 72nd Annual Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana:

David Dutwin – Vice President/President-Elect

Jordon Peugh – Associate Secretary-Treasurer

Jennifer Agiesta – Communications Committee Associate Chair

Courtney Kennedy – Conference Committee Associate Chair

Matt Jans – Education Committee Associate Chair

Emily Geisen – Membership & Chapter Relations Committee Associate Chair

Stephanie Eckman – Standards Committee Associate Chair

David Wilson – Councilor-at-Large

We look forward to seeing you at the upcoming annual conference. This year’s theme is “Embracing Change and Diversity in Public Opinion and Social Science Research”. It signals AAPOR’s willingness to welcome the challenges and opportunities presented by a rapidly changing public opinion and research methodology landscape and an increasingly diverse population.