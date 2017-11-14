2017 Ground Level Survey of Minnesotans

With the help of SSRS, MPR News and American Public Media asked a representative sample of more than 1,600 Minnesotans—from the Twin Cities and throughout Greater Minnesota and major regional centers—what they think about everything from their own personal finances to the future of our state. Their responses provide insights on jobs, health care, immigration, politics, and much more.

The week of November 13th MPR News, in collaboration with the APM Research Lab, is launching “Ground Level” with a series of reports and conversations on several topics:

– Are Minnesotans feeling hopeful or fearful about the future?

– How much trust do we have in institutions like police and news media?

– Is the state on the wrong track or right track on immigration, health care, and mental health?

MPR News will be reporting the stories behind the survey results from around the state, and hosting discussions on-air and on-line. The APM Research Lab will provide detailed analysis of the survey results.