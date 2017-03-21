The 2017 ISPU American Muslim Poll Survey

“From early on in a deeply divisive presidential election cycle through the first weeks of a new administration, American Muslims have been at the center of heated social and political debates. Rarely, however, are Muslims themselves centered as participants in these conversations, and even rarer are their attitudes and behaviors systematically examined. To help narrow this knowledge gap, the following analysis of data from our American Muslim Poll 2017: Muslims at the Crossroads offers public officials, civil society stakeholders, and other interested parties a multi-dimensional portrait of the American Muslim community.”