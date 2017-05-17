Dutwin and Buskirk Lead 2017 Public Opinion Quarterly Special Issue

Given concerns about declines in response and rising costs, the 2017 Public Opinion Quarterly Special Issue is dedicated to the future of telephone research.

Dutwin Dutwin of SSRS, and coauthor Trent Buskirk, provide research that utilizes a novel approach to measuring data quality, and compare today’s low response rate telephone surveys to opt-in Internet panels and a comparison in-person survey. They find that despite declining response rates and rising costs, low response rate telephone surveys are significant superior to opt-in Internet panels and only modestly less biased than high response rate in-person research.