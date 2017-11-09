2017 Warren J. Mitofsky Award

Honoring Professor Howard Schuman

Professor Schuman’s collective works reflect his diverse and extensive interests in sociology, survey research, and public opinion. He is a strong supporter of the Roper Center and, for over forty years, has used the Roper Center’s archive of public opinion and polling data for his many studies on racial attitudes in America and intergroup relations. He is also a past President of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the recipient of many AAPOR awards, including the AAPOR Award for Exceptionally Distinguished Achievement.

The Board of Directors of the Roper Center at Cornell University is honored to recognize Professor Howard Schuman’s enduring contributions to and accomplishments in public opinion research by awarding him with the Warren J. Mitofsky Award for Excellence in Public Opinion Research.