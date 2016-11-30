Light Through the Darkness: A Forum on Freedom in North Korea
SSRS VP Robyn Rapoport Attended the George W. Bush Presidential Center Event
On November 29, 2016, the Bush Institute hosted Light Through the Darkness: A Forum on Freedom in North Korea, a gathering of national and community leaders to spotlight the human condition in North Korea. This forum explored the nexus between North Korean human rights and national security, as well as new initiatives that support the North Korean people, particularly escapees who have resettled in the United States.
SSRS VP Robyn Rapoport leads SSRS’s research collaboration with the George W. Bush Institute (GWBI), an action-oriented, nonpartisan policy organization.
