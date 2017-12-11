American attitudes toward gun violence

As the anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School approaches, one third of Americans – and women in particular – say the level of gun violence in the United States today is a crisis, and most call it at least a very serious problem.

But views on what to do about it are mixed. There is strong bipartisan support for background checks for all gun buyers, and most think measures like better mental health treatment would do a lot to help, too. But there are also sharp partisan differences around ideas like allowing teachers to carry guns, and on whether to ban assault weapons, generally.