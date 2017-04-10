American Support U.S. Strike on Syria

Americans Support U.S. Strike on Syria
Data Collection Conducted on Behalf of CBS News by SSRS
Fifty-seven percent of Americans approve of the airstrike against Syrian military targets – calling immoral the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons that led to the strike – but most are leery of any military involvement beyond airstrikes, a CBS News poll shows.
President Trump’s overall approval rating edged up, though most respondents voice unease about his approach to Syria going forward, and say Congress must authorize further actions there.