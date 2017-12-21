Most Americans doubt Trump on Russia probe, while Mueller approval tilts positive
New CNN Poll Conducted by SSRS
More Americans say they approve of how special counsel Robert Mueller is handling the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election than say they disapprove, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS has found, while most Americans say President Donald Trump’s public statements on the probe have not been truthful.
Nearly half of Americans, 47%, say they approve of Mueller’s handling of the probe into Russia’s involvement in the presidential race and the possibility of collusion with the Trump campaign, which recently struck a plea deal with former national security adviser Michael Flynn. One third of Americans, 34%, say they disapprove. Nearly 1 in 5 people, 19%, are undecided on Mueller’s work so far.