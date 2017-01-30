Birth Control Support

Three-quarters of adults (including 66% of Republicans and 84% of Democrats) support Title X, the federal program that provides free or low-cost birth control to those making $30,000 a year or less, according to new polling data released this week by The National Campaign. The poll also shows that 85% of adults (including 75% of Republicans and 89% of Democrats) support current federal efforts to prevent teen pregnancy through the evidence-based Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program (TPPP) and the Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP).

Other findings include:

79% of adults (including 73% of Republicans and 81% of Democrats) believe teens should receive more information about abstinence, birth control, and sexually transmitted infection (STI) protection rather than either/or;

66% of adults (including 57% of Republicans and 68% of Democrats) believe publicly funded programs designed to prevent teen pregnancy should focus on providing teens with information on abstinence and birth control rather than either/or; and

54% of adults (including 49% of Republicans and 60% of Democrats) believe that more should be done in their community to prevent teen pregnancy.

“Since federal investments have been made in TPPP and PREP, teen birth rates have plummeted,” said Ginny Ehrlich, CEO, The National Campaign. “Programs supported by these funds make a difference in the communities most impacted by teen and unplanned pregnancy. That is why it is vital that this funding continue to support state, tribal, and community efforts to offer high quality, evidence-based programs to some of the most vulnerable young people and communities in our nation. Our poll clearly shows that vast majority of the American public—both Republicans and Democrats—believe that we need to continue funding these programs and continue our progress to reduce teen and unplanned pregnancies.”

“Previous research shows that birth control enjoys broad bipartisan support and that it is used by almost all sexually active women at some point in their lives,” Ehrlich continued. “The demand for publicly funded contraception and related preventative health services is far greater than the supply. This is why Title X and the services that it provides to low income women is so critically important.”