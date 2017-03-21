The Bush Institute Helping Vets

SSRS is honored to work with the George W. Bush Presidential Center. In the video clip below, Colonel Miguel Howe discusses some of our findings surrounding veterans with Eric Shawn of Fox News.

The Bush Institute is committed to the responsibility we face as a nation to our post-9/11 servicemen and women and their families. The George W. Bush Institute’s Military Service Initiative advocates for awareness, policies, and programs that enable veterans to successfully transition from military service to civilian life.

SSRS VP Robyn Rapoport leads SSRS’s research collaboration with the George W. Bush Institute (GWBI), an action-oriented, nonpartisan policy organization.