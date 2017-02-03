Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas14_data02/58/3060558/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905
CBS News Visits the SSRS Allentown Facility
CBS News Visits the SSRS Allentown Facility
Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Data Collection Process
CBS News Elections Director, Anthony Salvanto, recently visited our site in Allentown, PA. He reported on CBS This Morning about how their latest poll was conducted. Salvanto spoke with SSRS VP for Public Opinion Research, Eran Ben-Porath, about the challenges and solutions of public opinion polling today, and provided CBS viewers a behind the scenes tour of the data collection process.