CBS News Visits the SSRS Allentown Facility

Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Data Collection Process

CBS News Elections Director, Anthony Salvanto, recently visited our site in Allentown, PA.  He reported on CBS This Morning about how their latest poll was conducted. Salvanto spoke with SSRS VP for Public Opinion Research, Eran Ben-Porath, about the challenges and solutions of public opinion polling today, and provided CBS viewers a behind the scenes tour of the data collection process.

