Cellular Telephone Methods: Evolutions and Improvements

We are fast approaching the time where a typical telephone survey might not dial a single landline telephone number. The shift to cell phones has a number of important practical implications for sampling, operationalizing, and weighting/estimating of telephone surveys. Cell phones, as has been well documented, are less geographically precise compared to landlines; as well, there is far less appendable data with which to sample and identify potential survey respondents. Thus at the same time, survey methodologists wanting to conduct surveys of small populations or small geographies (or both) have less tools at their disposal and by definition must get more creative in their designs.

An earlier version of this webinar was presented in early 2014 and again in 2015…and much has changed in the past few years. Listed sample is far more widely available; options in geographic targeting have developed and in many ways, matured; scrubbing procedures continue to evolve; response rates have continued to drop; and more Americans have moved since first purchasing their landline.

This webinar will review and revise insight revealed in prior webinars, and aim to make assessments on the future of cell phone surveying for general population research generally, and small area and/or small population research specifically.

