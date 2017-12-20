CHIA Releases Findings from 2017 Massachusetts Health Insurance Survey

CHIA has announced the release of Findings from the 2017 Massachusetts Health Insurance Survey. The Massachusetts Health Insurance Survey (MHIS) provides information on health insurance coverage, health care access, use, and affordability for Massachusetts residents as part of CHIA’s Continuing Study on Insurance Coverage, Underinsurance and Uninsurance.

In an effort to better understand the experiences of Massachusetts residents in obtaining timely and affordable care, the 2017 MHIS includes new questions on underinsurance, sources of medical debt as well as reasons for unmet health care needs due to cost.

Along with the report, CHIA is also releasing detailed data tables and a methodology report.

Key Findings: