Chintan Turakhia Named Executive Vice President of SSRS

MEDIA, PA. – March 6, 2017 – SSRS, a full-service survey and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today the appointment of Chintan Turakhia as Executive Vice President. Mr. Turakhia comes to SSRS with over 25 years of industry experience and has directed several landmark studies in both the public and private sectors. His expertise includes complex research designs, multi-mode data collection, probability based panels, and leveraging emerging technologies.

In his role at SSRS, Mr. Turakhia will work closely with clients to develop advanced research solutions and deeper working relationships. Additionally, he will play a key role in business planning and provide strategic guidance to ensure the long term growth of SSRS amidst a dynamic research landscape.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, commented, “We are extremely honored to have Chintan join our team. He is an experienced industry professional that has worked with many of our clients personally. His depth of experience, leadership acumen and track record of success are exactly what SSRS needs for its next phase of growth. I am confident that this new leadership appointment will continue to fuel our innovation and client-first approach.”

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Turakhia was the Group Vice President of Social Policy at Abt SRBI. He began his career as a director of sampling at SRBI, then became a project manager and analyst. He was later appointed Vice President, then Senior Vice President, at SRBI. He is a frequent speaker at the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and is the President-elect of the New York Chapter of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (NYAAPOR).

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological vigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

