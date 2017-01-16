David Dutwin to Speak at the Minnesota Population Center

Never before has the field of survey research held so much uncertainty and opportunity. Questions about the reliability and validity of survey estimates abound in an age where single digit response rates are not uncommon. Misfires in political polling question whether the accuracy of survey estimates has degraded over time. The range of sampling and operational approaches available to survey researchers is at an all-time high, including probability-based sampling by area enumeration, telephone (single and dual frame), or address lists, as well as non-probabilistic sampling by empanelment and river-based methods. So, where are we? Is survey research still reliable? What is the future of telephone research? How do different approaches compare in terms of data quality and cost?