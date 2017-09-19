David Dutwin Speaking at the NISS/WSS Workshop

The workshop is modeled on a European Survey Research Association (ESRA) workshop on inference from nonprobability samples. The National Institute of Statistical Sciences (NISS), in association with the Washington Statistical Society (WSS), has invited the four DC-based speakers on the ESRA workshop program (Mercer, Kott, and replacements for Tortora and Krotki) and three others (Richard Valliant, David Dutwin, Michael Robbins) having interesting things to say about inference from nonprobability samples to discuss and debate their work in progress.

The workshop should be of interest to survey statisticians and others grappling with the theoretical and practical issues of drawing statistical inference from samples with components not selected at random.

Input from the attendees is not only welcome but encouraged. Statisticians and survey methodologists from all sectors, government, academia and industry, are encouraged to participate.