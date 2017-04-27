Deep schisms among voters at the 100-day mark

Donald Trump promised on election night to unite the country — but nearly 100 days into his presidency, Americans remain profoundly divided on his policies, from health care to immigration to the environment.

While the general public opposes Trump’s plans to dismantle Obamacare, build a wall across the Mexican border and gut the Environmental Protection Agency, Republicans want Trump to push ahead on key campaign promises that have caused some stumbles early into the new administration, according to a new POLITICO-Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll.

The POLITICO-Harvard poll was conducted by SSRS.