The report series, titled “Discrimination in America,” focuses on personal experiences with discrimination across more than a dozen areas of daily life.

This series is based on a survey among a nationally representative sample of 3,453 adults ages 18 or older, including African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, Whites, LGBTQ adults, men and women.

Overall, the findings portray a complex experience of discrimination across different areas of life and different groups in America. The reports also highlight perceptions of discrimination that occur in local communities.

The second report in the series examines the experiences and views of Latinos. The poll finds one-third of Latinos say they have experienced discrimination in their jobs and when seeking housing. Read more below.