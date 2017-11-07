55% Say Discrimination against whites exists in America today

This report is part of a series titled “Discrimination in America.” The series is based on a survey conducted for National Public Radio, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. While many surveys have explored Americans’ beliefs about discrimination, this survey asks people about their own personal experiences with discrimination.

Key issues of concern for whites facing discrimination: jobs and college

People were asked, “Generally speaking, do you believe there is or is not discrimination against white people in America today?” Overall, 55% of white Americans believe there is discrimination against white people today (Chart 1), while 43% of whites do not believe such discrimination exists.

However, when asked if they had ever been personally discriminated against because they are white, many fewer said yes. Chart 1 shows that 19% of white Americans say they have been personally discriminated against because they are white when applying for jobs, and 13% say they have been discriminated against when it comes to being paid equally or considered for promotions. Among whites who had ever applied to or attended college, 11% say they have been personally discriminated against because they are white when applying or attending. One in ten say they have been discriminated against when interacting with the police.