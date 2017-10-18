Economy no longer Americans’ most important issue

The national economy is no longer at the top of the list of Americans’ most important issues, according to a new CNN poll released by SSRS.

Instead, a combined 1 in 3 Americans (32%) now say that national security and foreign policy are the top issues facing the US today, climbing from a combined 22% back in March.

The economy had previously held the top spot, with 26% of Americans citing it, but that’s fallen to just 17% over the last six months. Health care comes in at 21% in this new survey, with civil rights at 14% and immigration at 10%.

The drop in the importance of the economy is usually a sign that the economy is performing well, allowing other issues like defense and international affairs to take the spotlight.

But Trump also in recent months has presided over multiple escalating foreign policy hotspots — from the uncertain fate of the Iran nuclear deal to greater tensions with North Korea to spats with countries next door and around the world over trade and immigration.