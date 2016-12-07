Join SSRS Experts Melissa Herrmann, Deb Winneberger, Suzanne Zedar, Robyn Rapoport, Jordon Peugh, Karin Kowalski, Shannon Sesa, Dan Russell, Sean Scalley, Jaime Smith, Hug Holguin, Jennifer Schmidt, A.J. Jennings, Tom Stoudt and Sara Glancy at the PANJAPPOR Election post-mortem event.

Featuring:

Gary Langer of Langer Research Associates will be discussing the recent Presidential Election!

Details:

Thursday, December 8th

5:30-6:00: Reception

6:00-7:30: Discussion

Location:

Princeton University,

Robertson Hall, Bowl 001

Parking available in Lot P10

off of William Street