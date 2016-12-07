Election Post-Mortem Event
PANJAAPOR 2016
Join SSRS Experts Melissa Herrmann, Deb Winneberger, Suzanne Zedar, Robyn Rapoport, Jordon Peugh, Karin Kowalski, Shannon Sesa, Dan Russell, Sean Scalley, Jaime Smith, Hug Holguin, Jennifer Schmidt, A.J. Jennings, Tom Stoudt and Sara Glancy at the PANJAPPOR Election post-mortem event.
Featuring:
Gary Langer of Langer Research Associates will be discussing the recent Presidential Election!
Details:
Thursday, December 8th
5:30-6:00: Reception
6:00-7:30: Discussion
Location:
Princeton University,
Robertson Hall, Bowl 001
Parking available in Lot P10
off of William Street