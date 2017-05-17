End of Life Plans Survey

A survey out Tuesday by the Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care, finds that we’re off to a good start, but have a long way to go.

For example, just about everyone — 96 percent of more than 300 respondents — agrees that it’s important to have conversations about end-of-life care well in advance. But about 35 percent still haven’t, the survey finds.

And among people who recently lost a loved one, just half rated the care the patient had received as excellent or very good.

The coalition is launching a campaign to help people write those end-of-life “scripts,” and WBUR’s Newscast Unit spoke with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts CEO Andrew Dreyfus about the survey. Dreyfus commented, “I think the most important thing we found is that there’s really some momentum growing here in Massachusetts around talking about end-of-life care and serious illness. Our survey found that more people are having the conversation, both with their loved ones and with their clinicians. They’re more comfortable having the conversation than they’ve been in the past. But there are still a lot of barriers to have them, clearly.”