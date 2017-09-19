Equifax Data Breach

Most Americans are worried about the Equifax cybersecurity breach — but not many have taken steps to protect themselves.

A poll conducted by research firm SSRS asked American consumers if they’d heard about the breach and how concerned they were that their sensitive information might have been stolen.

Two-thirds said they were “very” or “somewhat” concerned that their information was affected by the Equifax breach in which hackers were able to access the personal information of as many as 143 million people.

But just 19% of respondents said they had taken any steps to find out if their personal information had been compromised.