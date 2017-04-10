Eran Ben-Porath Promoted to Executive Vice President

We are pleased to announce that Eran Ben-Porath is being promoted to Executive Vice President.

Eran joined the SSRS team in 2008 as a Research Director. Since then, he has lead the Public Opinion Research Team and is SSRS’s Chief Research Director, offering methodological consulting across the company.Eran is an expert methodologist and is extremely passionate about his clients’ research. He approaches every study with a keen eye for detail. Each of his projects is uniquely served to the best of our organization’s ability, taking into account the ever-changing research landscape.

Prior to joining SSRS, Eran completed his doctoral degree at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication, and was a post-doctoral researcher at the Annenberg Public Policy Center.