Executives chosen as candidates for AAPOR executive council

David Dutwin & Jordon Peugh Chosen as Candidates for AAPOR Executive Council
SSRS is pleased to announce that two of our esteemed executives have been chosen as candidates for the AAPOR 2017-2018 Executive Council.
SSRS EVP & Chief Methodologist, David Dutwin
On the ballot for Vice President/President Elect
An avid member of the AAPOR community, David served on the 2015/16 Executive Council, was 2016 Conference Chair, and has served full terms on a number of committees including Standards, Communications, Student Paper, and Heritage. He presently serves on the Standards Definitions Committee. He was the co-chair of the 2014 AAPOR Special Task Force on Survey Refusals, and the Seymour Sudman Student Paper award winner at the 2002 national AAPOR conference. David has also contributed to AAPOR education in teaching multiple short courses and webinars. Publications range from peer-reviewed journals such as Public Opinion Quarterly, professional practice journals like Survey Practice, and trade journals including Alert! The Magazine of the Marketing Research Association.
SSRS VP of Health Policy, Jordon Peugh
On the ballot for Associate Secretary-Treasurer
Jordon has been actively involved in AAPOR since 2009 (and has her original paper membership card to prove it!). She served on the Executive Council as Associate Communications Chair (2015) & Communications Chair (2016). In this position, Jordon was pivotal in reshaping the roles and responsibilities of the Committee, increasing member engagement and giving Communications a more active role on Council. Jordon has further served AAPOR as a member of the Education Committee. Jordon is a member of NY-AAPOR, where she served as Communications Chair (2011-2013), and PANJAAPOR. Jordon says, “My prior stint on Council was a truly challenging and engaging experience, one which allowed me grow as a professional and, I believe, add value to the Council and the Association. I am extremely honored to be asked to serve again as Associate Secretary-Treasurer. I look forward to the opportunity, if elected, to bring my energy and careful attention to the demanding task of stewardship of the financial health of the organization I love.”
Online voting in the Executive Council election will open March 9, 2017, and will end March 31, 2017.