Executives chosen as candidates for AAPOR executive council

Jordon has been actively involved in AAPOR since 2009 (and has her original paper membership card to prove it!). She served on the Executive Council as Associate Communications Chair (2015) & Communications Chair (2016). In this position, Jordon was pivotal in reshaping the roles and responsibilities of the Committee, increasing member engagement and giving Communications a more active role on Council. Jordon has further served AAPOR as a member of the Education Committee. Jordon is a member of NY-AAPOR, where she served as Communications Chair (2011-2013), and PANJAAPOR. Jordon says, “My prior stint on Council was a truly challenging and engaging experience, one which allowed me grow as a professional and, I believe, add value to the Council and the Association. I am extremely honored to be asked to serve again as Associate Secretary-Treasurer. I look forward to the opportunity, if elected, to bring my energy and careful attention to the demanding task of stewardship of the financial health of the organization I love.”