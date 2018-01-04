Experiences and Views of American Men

The “Discrimination in America” polling series is based on a survey conducted for National Public Radio, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The survey was conducted January 26 – April 9, 2017, among a nationally representative, probability-based telephone (cell and landline) sample of 3,453 adults age 18 or older. The survey included nationally representative samples of African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, whites, men, women, and LGBTQ adults.

Discrimination is a prominent and critically important matter in American life and throughout American history. While many surveys have explored Americans’ beliefs about discrimination, this survey asks people about their own personal experiences with discrimination.