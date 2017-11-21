Experiences and Views of LGBTQ Americans

Overall, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Americans report significant personal experiences of discrimination, across many areas of life. Regarding individual forms of discrimination, a majority of all LGBTQ people have experienced slurs (57%) and insensitive or offensive comments (53%) about their sexual orientation or gender identity. A majority of LGBTQ people say that they or an LGBTQ friend or family member have been threatened or non-sexually harassed(57%), been sexually harassed(51%), or experienced violence (51%) because of their sexuality or gender identity. Furthermore, 34% of all LGBTQ people say that they or an LGBTQ friend or family member have been verbally harassed in the bathroom or been told or asked if they were using the wrong bathroom.

This report is part of a series titled “Discrimination in America.” The series is based on a survey conducted for National Public Radio, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The survey was conducted January 26 –April 9, 2017, among a nationally representative, probability-based telephone (cell and landline) sample of 3,453 adults age 18 or older. The survey included nationally representative samples of African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, whites, men, women, and LGBTQ adults. This report presents the results specifically for a nationally representative probability sample of 489 LGBTQ adults. Other reports analyze each other group, and the final report will discuss major highlights from the series. Interviews were conducted by SSRS.