Female Clinton Voters Say Husband or Partner Didn’t Vote

“About two-thirds (66%) of female Clinton voters said their spouses or partners also supported Clinton, and one in ten said their spouses or partners voted for Trump (5%) or another candidate (5%). Notably, however, about one in five (19%) women who voted for Clinton reported their husband or partner did not vote in the 2016 election.

In contrast, nearly three-quarters (73%) of male Trump supporters said their wife or partner was also supporting the GOP nominee, and few said their spouses or partners voted for Clinton (4%) or another candidate (3%). Thirteen percent of male Trump supporters reported that their wife or partner did not vote.”