Healthy Americas Survey 2017
Study Conducted by Telephone by SSRS via the SSRS Omnibus
The Healthy Americas Survey represents the most extensive and ongoing assessment of Hispanic community attitudes toward health care in the Hispanic community. In addition to providing insight on the Hispanic community, the survey was sufficiently powered to allow meaningful comparisons with the perceptions of non-Hispanic whites and non-Hispanic blacks.
Key findings of questions fielded from September 15 – October 1, 2107 in a bilingual phone survey with a nationally representative sample, include:
- Role of Health Insurance: Hispanics with health insurance are significantly more likely (53%) than uninsured Hispanics (37%) to report that their health is excellent or very good.
- Mental Health: Hispanics are significantly less likely (48%) than non-Hispanic whites (59%) and non-Hispanic blacks (61%) to report their emotional and mental health is excellent or very good.
- Community Priorities: When asked to cite top priorities for health in their community, Hispanics and non-Hispanic blacks were significantly more likely than non-Hispanic whites to cite availability of decent housing (74% and 88% v. 63%) and availability of bike lanes sidewalks, and public transportation (63% and 59% v. 45%).
- Role of Government: Hispanics (63%) and non-Hispanic blacks (70%) were significantly more likely than non-Hispanics whites (53%) to say that the government should do more to make sure that Americans are healthier, even if it costs the taxpayers more.
- Tobacco 21 Age to Purchase: Both Hispanics (72%) and non-Hispanic blacks (76%) are significantly more likely than non-Hispanic whites (60%) to report that they agree strongly or somewhat that the legal age to buy tobacco cigarettes should be increased from 18 to 21 years.
- Sugar Sweetened Beverage Tax: Hispanics (50%) are significantly more likely that non-Hispanics whites (39%) and non-Hispanic blacks (33%) to report that they agree strongly or somewhat with cities enacting taxes on sugar sweetened beverages.