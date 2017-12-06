Hurricane Harvey’s Impact on Vulnerable Texans

In late August 2017, Hurricane Harvey pummeled the Texas Gulf Coast, dropping record amounts of rainfall and causing damage with estimates ranging as high as $190 million. In an effort to understand the needs and circumstances of vulnerable Texans affected by the hurricane, the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Episcopal Health Foundation partnered to conduct a representative survey of adults living in 24 counties along the Texas coast that were particularly hard-hit. The survey – which was conducted between two to three months after Harvey made landfall – allows for examination of the views and experiences of residents in these counties overall, as well as in four distinct geographic regions: Harris County (the county where Houston is located and the largest in terms of population); the counties surrounding Harris that are part of the same Regional Council of Governments (“Outside Harris”); the three counties (Orange, Jefferson, and Hardin) that make up the “Golden Triangle” area east of Houston where the cities of Beaumont, Orange, and Port Arthur are located; and several counties to the southwest of Houston that make up the coastal area including Corpus Christi and Rockport (“Coastal”). In addition to the survey, the partners conducted three focus groups in Houston and two in Beaumont with low- and middle-income residents who were affected by the storm.