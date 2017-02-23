Immigration is most important problem for Trump and Congress

When Americans are asked to name the most important problem for the President and Congress to address this year, immigration is the top answer, cited by 15 percent. This is closely followed by the economy and jobs (13 percent) and health care (11 percent). Republicans are especially likely to say immigration should be the chief priority for the President and Congress.

This poll was conducted by telephone February 17-21, 2017 among a random sample of 1,280 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Media, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones.