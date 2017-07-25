International Comparison Reflects Flaws and Opportunities for Better U.S. Health Care
New Research from the Commonwealth Fund: “Mirror, Mirror 2017”
Surveys in 2014, 2015 and 2016, used to inform “Mirror, Mirror 2017”, were conducted in partnership with SSRS and included data collection for most countries. SSRS oversaw sampling and data integration for all countries.
This report uses recent data to compare health care system performance in the U.S. with that of 10 other high-income countries and considers the different approaches to health care organization and delivery that can contribute to top performance. We based our analysis on 72 indicators that measure performance in five domains important to policymakers, providers, patients, and the public: Care Process, Access, Administrative Efficiency, Equity, and Health Care Outcomes.