Kaiser Health Tracking Poll October 2017

KEY FINDINGS

The start of the open enrollment period for non-group insurance in 2018 is less than one month away, and the majority of individuals who are targets for enrollment – those who currently purchase their own insurance and those who are uninsured – are unaware of the key dates of the next open enrollment period. One-third of non-group enrollees overall and 15 percent of the uninsured are aware of when the next open enrollment period begins. A slightly larger share (40 percent) of marketplace enrollees are aware of the November 1st start date for open enrollment, but still six in ten either give an incorrect answer or say they don’t know when open enrollment begins.

Overall, the experiences of marketplace enrollees are more similar than different than those with employer coverage when it comes to costs and choices. While nearly half of non-group enrollees (48 percent) and marketplace enrollees (43 percent) say that it seems like their premiums have being going up lately, they are no more likely to say that than those with employer-sponsored insurance (51 percent). When asked about their deductibles and co-pay expenses, about half (49 percent) of those with employer-sponsored insurance say their cost-sharing has gone up lately, as do 43 percent of all non-group enrollees and 37 percent of marketplace enrollees. Yet, marketplace enrollees are more likely to express worry about their future ability to afford insurance and health care services. Six in ten marketplace enrollees say they are worried that their cost sharing will become so high they won’t be able to afford their health care coverage and about half of marketplace enrollees (55 percent) say they are worried their premiums will increase so much that they won’t be able to afford the plan they have now. Worries about increasing cost-sharing and premiums are lower among those with employer coverage (39 percent and 35 percent, respectively).

In light of the ongoing debate about the stability of the ACA marketplaces, about one-fourth of marketplace enrollees are confident President Trump and Congress will be able to work together to improve the marketplaces. Among individuals who purchased plans through the ACA marketplaces, about three-fourths are either “not too confident” (28 percent) or “not at all confident” (46 percent) that President Trump and Congress will be able to work together to make improvements to the marketplaces

This survey was designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Computer-assisted telephone interviews conducted by landline and cell phone were carried out in English and Spanish by SSRS. View the full methodology here >>

