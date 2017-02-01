Less Than Half of Americans Recognize Cancer Causing Factors

More Americans cite stress, fatty diets and other unproven factors leading to cancer than recognize obesity and other established cancer risk factors.

WASHINGTON, DC – More Americans attribute stress and other unproven factors leading to cancer than recognize that alcohol, processed meat and other lifestyle habits have clear links to cancer risk, according to a new survey from the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR).

The 2017 AICR Cancer Risk Awareness Survey marks the 8th investigation into what Americans believe causes cancer to develop. Released to coincide with Cancer Prevention Month, the survey offers important insights and trends into what beliefs shape Americans’ health habits. Data for the 2017 survey were collected in December 2016. A random sample of Americans aged 18 and older were telephoned on behalf of AICR by SSRS using the SSRS Omnibus survey.