Low-income Whites Angrier at Current Economic Situation

Financial Trust Index: Americans are Angrier at the Current Economic Situation, Particularly Low-Income Whites

The latest update of the Chicago Booth/Kellogg School Financial Trust Index survey shows that anger at the current economic situation has been growing among low-income households since 2014, and that low-income white non-Hispanics are angrier than most other demographics.

Donald Trump’s election is often attributed to the anger felt by many members of the white working class, particularly in the Rust Belt, about the current economic situation. The latest update of the Chicago Booth/Kellogg School Financial Trust Index survey supports this view, showing that low-income white non-Hispanics are angrier than most other demographics.