Is MAGA Nation Abandoning Trump?

“Despite Donald Trump’s frenzied tweets proclaiming the “Trump base” to be “far bigger & stronger than ever before,” a series of very real polls show that the president is in very real danger. Republicans in the Senate are largely ignoring the executive branch, when they’re not defying the White House entirely. Speculation is building that Vice President Mike Pence is positioning himself to take over the presidency if Trump doesn’t run again in 2020, steps down, or is removed from office. And judging by the latest surveys of Republican voters, G.O.P. leaders might just prefer it that way.”