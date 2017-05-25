Majority of Consumers Dislike When Brands Get Political

A complementary consumer study fielded by the 4A’s and research partner SSRS found the majority of consumers (58 percent) dislike when brands get political. Further, consumers are more likely to avoid brands that take a negative position (e.g., those that are perceived to be racist, anti-LGBTQ or sexist) than to support those that take a positive position (e.g., those that are perceived to be inclusive, pro-LGBTQ and feminist).