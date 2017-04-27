Majority opposes EPA cuts, Paris pullout

A majority of Americans oppose President Donald Trump’s plan to slash EPA’s budget and the possible withdrawal from the Paris climate change agreement, but his agenda continues to get high marks from Republicans, according to a new poll released Tuesday from POLITICO and the Harvard T.H. School of Public Health finds.

Sixty percent of people surveyed, including 65 percent of Independents and 81 percent of Democrats, do not support Trump’s proposed 31 percent funding cut to EPA. But 68 percent of Republicans are in favor of the reduction to the agency’s coffers.