Majority support soda tax to fund education and health programs

A majority of Americans support taxing sugary drinks to fund preschool and children’s health programs, a new poll from POLITICO and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has found.

The results, released Thursday morning, indicate a higher level of support than in past national polls, which have largely found that a majority of Americans oppose soda taxes, even as they have gained in popularity as local officials look for ways to raise revenue. Past polling has measured public support for such taxes without tying them to programs like preschool.

Philadelphia, San Francisco, Cook County, Ill., which includes Chicago, and a handful of other jurisdictions have already imposed so-called sin taxes on sugary beverages.