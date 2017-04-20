Support for marijuana legalization at all-time high
Data collection for this study was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS
The belief that pot should be legal has reached a new high in CBS News polls. Sixty-one percent of Americans now say the it should be, a five-point increase from a year ago. This sentiment has increased each year we’ve measured it since 2013, with the turning point to majority support coming in 2014. Back in 1979, this poll found just 27 percent saying it should be legal.