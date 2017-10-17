Most Americans Oppose Restricting Rights for LGBT People
New survey designed and conducted by PRRI, with professional interviewers under the direction of SSRS.
Among the findings:
- Support for same-sex marriage continues to rise among the general public. Nearly two-thirds (66%) of Americans favor allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry legally, while fewer than one-third (28%) oppose. Even a majority (55%) of seniors (age 65 or older) support the legality of same-sex marriage today.
- Americans strongly support non-discrimination laws for LGBT people. More than seven in ten (72%) Americans favor laws that would protect LGBT people from discrimination in jobs, public accommodation, and housing. Roughly one-quarter (24%) of the public oppose such laws.
- A plurality of Americans oppose transgender “bathroom bills.” Half (50%) of the public oppose laws that would require transgender people to use bathrooms that match their birth sex rather than their current gender identity. Less than four in ten (38%) favor such policies.
- Few Americans say religiously affiliated adoption agencies that receive federal funding should be allowed to refuse to place children with qualified gay and lesbian couples. More than two-thirds (68%) of the public oppose allowing agencies that receive federal funding to refuse placing children with gay or lesbian couples, compared to 28% of Americans who favor such a policy.