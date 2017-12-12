Native Americans Feel Invisible In U.S. Health Care System
NPR Reports on the “Discrimination in America” Series
The life expectancy of Native Americans in some states is 20 years shorter than the national average.
There are many reasons why.
Among them, health programs for American Indians are chronically underfunded by Congress. And, about a quarter of Native Americans reported experiencing discrimination when going to a doctor or health clinic, according to findings of a poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.