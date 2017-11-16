Native Americans report slurs, offensive comments and threats

This report is part of a series titled “Discrimination in America.” The series is based on a survey conducted for National Public Radio, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. While many surveys have explored Americans’ beliefs about discrimination, this survey asks people about their own personal experiences with discrimination.

More than one in three Native Americans report experiences of slurs, offensive comments, threats or harassment, and violence

In the context of individual or interpersonal forms of discrimination, Native Americans report significant experiences of offensive comments, slurs, violence, threats, and harassment. Chart 1 shows that 35% of Native Americans report personally experiencing slurs and 39% report insensitive or offensive comments specifically about their race or ethnicity.

Additionally, 38% of Native Americans say they or a family member have experienced violence because they are Native, with 34% also saying they have been threatened or non-sexually harassed because they are Native. Nearly one-quarter (23%) say they or a family member have been sexually harassed.

Interviews were conducted by SSRS.