New President Raises Expectations for Struggling Small Business Owners

Many small business owners have high expectations for the newly minted Trump presidency, with those struggling in the current business environment most hopeful for a turnaround.

A national survey by SSRS and Langer Research Associates finds that nearly half of all small business owners (or managerial decision-makers) think Trump’s election will be good for their businesses; a quarter feel that way strongly, a quarter somewhat. Positive sentiment peaks at more than 8 in 10 of those who supported Trump in the election – nearly half of those surveyed.