One Nation, Divided, Under Trump

The eighth annual American Values Survey from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) finds fractures in the Republican Party over the Trump Presidency. Approximately one in three Republicans surveyed (31 percent) say they would prefer the 2020 Republican nominee be someone other than Trump.

President Trump may face additional political challenges before 2020. If the 2018 midterm elections were held today, 44 percent of registered voters would support the Democratic candidate. Just 37 percent would vote Republican. Women make up much of the Democratic advantage: More than half of women (51 percent) express a preference for the Democratic candidate, while only 31 percent say they would vote Republican. Men are more likely to favor a Republican candidate than a Democratic candidate, but by a much narrower margin of 43 versus 36 percent.

“After a tumultuous first year in office, a significant minority of Republicans would prefer another candidate in 2020,” notes PRRI CEO Robert P. Jones. “But key Republican base groups such as white evangelical Protestants are maintaining their commitment to the President, with nearly a third saying there is nothing Trump can do to lose their support.”

President Trump retains significant support among rank-and-file Republicans and white evangelical Protestants. Eighty-four percent of Republicans, including more than nine in ten “strong” Republicans (91 percent), approve of the job Trump is doing as president. More than seven in ten white evangelicals (72 percent) approve of Trump’s job performance. Notably, nearly one-third of white evangelical Protestants (30 percent) say there is almost nothing Trump could do to lose their approval.