Chintan Turakhia
Executive Vice President, Strategic Research and Emerging Technologies
With over 25 years of industry experience, Chintan has directed several landmark studies in both the public and private sectors. His expertise includes complex research designs, multi-mode data collection, probability based panels, and leveraging emerging technologies.
He works closely with our clients to develop advanced research solutions and deeper working relationships. Additionally, he plays a key role in business planning and provides strategic guidance to ensure the long term growth of SSRS amidst a dynamic research landscape.
Prior to joining SSRS, Chintan was the Group Vice President of Social Policy at Abt SRBI. He began his career as a director of sampling at SRBI, then became a project manager and analyst. He was later appointed Vice President, then Senior Vice President, at SRBI. He is a frequent speaker at the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and is the President-elect of the New York Chapter of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (NYAAPOR).