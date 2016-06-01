Chintan Turakhia

With over 25 years of industry experience, Chintan has directed several landmark studies in both the public and private sectors. His expertise includes complex research designs, multi-mode data collection, probability based panels, and leveraging emerging technologies.

He works closely with our clients to develop advanced research solutions and deeper working relationships. Additionally, he plays a key role in business planning and provides strategic guidance to ensure the long term growth of SSRS amidst a dynamic research landscape.

Prior to joining SSRS, Chintan was the Group Vice President of Social Policy at Abt SRBI. He began his career as a director of sampling at SRBI, then became a project manager and analyst. He was later appointed Vice President, then Senior Vice President, at SRBI. He is a frequent speaker at the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and is the President-elect of the New York Chapter of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (NYAAPOR).