DC-AAPOR is proud to host the 10th Public Opinion Quarterly (POQ) Special Issue Conference. This year’s conference will feature the guest editor and many of the authors who contributed to the 2017 Special Issue: “Survey Research, Today and Tomorrow.”

Attendees will hear in-depth author discussions of their articles, expanding on the motivation for and relevance of their papers, extensions to survey research and public opinion practice, and prospects for future work. There will be ample time for Q&A and discussion after each author’s presentation.

The following individuals will be presenting and participating in the discussion: