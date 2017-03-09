The Relationship Between Children and the News

“In a world where information literacy is critical, Common Sense’s research explores kids’ relationship to the news — and how adults can help kids thrive as 21st-century citizens.”

“The news isn’t what it used to be. What was once shared by newspapers, radio, and TV now comes in Snapchat stories, on Facebook Live broadcasts, in Twitter conversations, and through other new forms of communication. But parents still want — and need — their kids to be good citizens. To an extent, that means kids must understand what’s happening in the world and apply critical-thinking skills to information in all its forms and from all sources. Common Sense Media is one of the only organizations to conduct a large-scale study of how kids get their news, engage with it, and feel about it. Our report, News and America’s Kids: How Young People Perceive and Are Impacted by the News, is designed to help parents, teachers, and policymakers support kids in a 21st-century world, where finding, identifying, evaluating, and using information effectively will be critical.”

“News and America’s Kids surveyed 853 children age 10–18 to find out where they get news, which news sources (including social media sites) they prefer, how much they trust the news, and how they feel about the news.” The survey was administered by SSRS from January 10 to January 22, 2017, using the SSRS Probability Panel and an opt-in web panel.