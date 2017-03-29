Republicans blame bill for health care defeat

Republicans surveyed by CBS News pointed to an unpopular bill — or the Democrats — as the reason the Republican health care effort to repeal and replace Obamacare failed in Congress, not the president’s approach to meeting one his hallmark campaign promises.

In all, 49 percent of those surveyed said the Republican bill failed because it “just wasn’t popular,” while 41 percent of Republicans gave that response. Thirty-percent of Republicans said it didn’t pass because “Democrats didn’t compromise,” but only 14 percent of the entire group gave that response.

This poll was conducted by telephone, March 25-28, 2017 among a random sample of 1,088 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS.